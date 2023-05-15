Left Menu

Gurugram: Insurance firm executive arrested for abetment to suicide of girlfriend

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:26 IST
Gurugram: Insurance firm executive arrested for abetment to suicide of girlfriend
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram police arrested a 28-year-old executive of a private insurance company on Monday for alleged abetment to suicide after his girlfriend killed herself in his rented accommodation, a police officer said.

The accused was sent to judicial custody by a court here.

The 22-year-old woman was a resident of Ghaziabad and ended her life by consuming poison on Saturday, the police said.

The mother of the woman alleged that her daughter and Komal Kumar developed friendship when they used to work at a private hospital in Noida.

''A few months ago, they started living together in Sector 52 in Gurugram,'' she said.

According to her complaint, Komal Kumar was married and had promised to ''divorce his wife and marry my daughter''. Later, he went back on his promise, she alleged.

''On May 13, my daughter left our home to go to work, but instead of going to work, she reached Komal Kumar's rented accommodation and consumed some poisonous substance under suspicious circumstances. I want strict action against the accused,'' her mother said.

A suicide note was found in a diary of the woman, police said, adding she accused Komal Kumar of infidelity.

An FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC on Sunday and the accused was arrested on Monday, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023