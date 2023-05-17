US Ambassador Garcetti meets Shah Rukh Khan

Left Menu

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the actors residence Mannat where they discussed the cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood.Garcetti also posted pictures from his meeting with the Hindi cinema star at his sea-facing bungalow in suburban Bandra on Tuesday on Twitter.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence Mannat where they discussed the ''cultural impact'' of Hollywood and Bollywood.

Garcetti also posted pictures from his meeting with the Hindi cinema star at his sea-facing bungalow in suburban Bandra on Tuesday on Twitter. ''Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia'' he tweeted.

Garcetti, 52, President Joe Biden's close aide, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India in March. In Mumbai, the US ambassador also met Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which was inaugurated in March.

''From meeting the cast of the Broadway classic ‘The Sound of Music’ at The Grand Theatre to learning about India’s rich textile heritage at the India in Fashion exhibit, I was impressed from start to finish.

''Next time you visit, don’t miss the reproduction of designer Naeem Khan’s ensemble for former US First Lady Michelle Obama,'' he had tweeted.

