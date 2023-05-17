Left Menu

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7: Genya's perilous fight and Tanjiro's mission against fifth demon

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7: Genya's perilous fight and Tanjiro's mission against fifth demon
Image Credit: Demon Slayer / Netflix
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are eagerly awaiting the next thrilling installment in Season 3, specifically Episode 7. The anticipation is building as viewers are excited to uncover the twists and turns that lie ahead in the story.

Scheduled to be released on May 21, 2023, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 will continue the intense action. In the previous episode, Tanjiro realizes that Genya still retains his human conscience. He instructs Genya to locate a hidden fifth demon after the initial four clones fail to disintegrate. Tanjiro rescues Nezuko and entrusts her with protecting Genya. However, the demons manage to fully regenerate, forcing Tanjiro to stay behind and guide Genya through the forest using his heightened sense of smell. Eventually, Genya discovers the diminished form of Hantengu, but the demon proves to be more durable than its clones. Suddenly, Sekido appears from behind Hantengu, intensifying the danger. Genya recalls his painful childhood, marked by abuse from his father and the tragic loss of his siblings. Overwhelmed by his past, Genya fears dying without apologizing to Sanemi, his older brother. However, Tanjiro comes to his aid, launching an attack on Sekido. With Genya protecting him from Aisetzu's Blood Demon Art, Tanjiro takes it upon himself to confront Hantengu directly to behead the demon.

The preview image and synopsis for Episode 7 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) have been unveiled. The episode, titled "Awful Villain," showcases Genya's struggle as he aims for the neck of the fifth demon, only to have his sword break due to the unexpected hardness of the demon's neck. His gun proves ineffective as well, leaving him trapped and vulnerable. Realizing his own limitations, Genya entrusts Tanjiro with the task of facing the fifth demon, believed to be the real body. Tanjiro accepts this responsibility, swinging his sword at the fleeing demon in an attempt to vanquish it.

Below is the synopsis for the episode from the official website:

“Genya aims at the neck of the fifth demon that split, but the unexpected hardness of the neck breaks his sword and his gun is ineffective, leaving him cornered. Realizing that he cannot slay the neck by his own strength, he entrusts Tanjiro to confront the fifth demon, which is believed to be the real body. Tanjiro receives Genya’s wishes and swings his sword at the fleeing demon.”

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 is expected to be released on May 21 at 11:15 PM. Once the episode airs in Japan, it will become available across various time zones. For fans around the world, the episode will be accessible at 8:15 AM PDT, 11:15 AM EDT, 12:15 PM in Brazil, 3:15 PM in the UK, 4:15 PM Central European Summer Time, 8:45 PM in India Standard Time, 2:15 AM in Australia, and 4:15 AM in New Zealand. Fans can watch Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 online on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Funimation. However, due to region locking, it is important to note that certain platforms may not be accessible in every location.

