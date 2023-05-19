Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passes away

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana has passed away. He breathed his last on Friday morning in Mohali.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:56 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passes away
Ayushmann Khurrana's family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passed away on Friday. Aparshakti shared the unfortunate news via a statement.

"It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read. P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his knowledge of the subject.

Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti often posted heartfelt posts for their father, P Khurrana on social media. In 2020, Ayushmann dropped an adorable birthday wish for his father.

"Happy bday to the world's best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won't tell your age to the world. Coz they won't believe it. Jai jai (that's what we say when we do charan sparsh)," he had posted. Details regarding the funeral ceremony are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023