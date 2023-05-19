Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passes away

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passed away on Friday. Aparshakti shared the unfortunate news via a statement.

"It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read. P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, he had written books based on his knowledge of the subject.

Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti often posted heartfelt posts for their father, P Khurrana on social media. In 2020, Ayushmann dropped an adorable birthday wish for his father.

"Happy bday to the world's best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won't tell your age to the world. Coz they won't believe it. Jai jai (that's what we say when we do charan sparsh)," he had posted. Details regarding the funeral ceremony are awaited. (ANI)

