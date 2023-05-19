Left Menu

'Gladiator 2' cast evolve with May Calamawy, Lior Raz on board

The epic-drama sequel of 'Gladiator' is evolving in terms of cast. The makers have added actors May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas on board for the star-studded film.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:16 IST
'Gladiator 2' cast evolve with May Calamawy, Lior Raz on board
May Calamawy, Lior Raz (image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The epic-drama sequel of 'Gladiator' is evolving in terms of cast. The makers have added actors May Calamawy who is popular for her role in the Marvel series 'Moon Knight', Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas on board for the star-studded film. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the much-awaited sequel of 'Gladiator 2' the rest of the cast includes actor Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), who is in talks to play Emperor Geta. Barry Keoghan was in discussion to play the Geta character, but the subject was not picked again due to timing-mismatched being faced between the actor and the makers.

As earlier reported Pedro who plays Joel in the series revolving around a post-apocalyptic world in 2023 after a pandemic caused by fungus is turning people into zombies will be shooting for director Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' in fissures between the two. Details related to Pedro's role in the sequel are yet to be shared.

The sequel follows the classic movie 'Gladiator' which earned more than $460 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning five including Best Picture. Earlier original 'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe who won an Oscar for his performance in an interview with Collider reported by Deadline mentioned feeling "slightly jealous" about not being part of the follow-up. He stated "I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, it was a huge experience in my life. It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible". The movie's impact on Russell's life can be felt in his statement.

American screenwriter David Scarpa will be writing down the script for the much-awaited sequel being set for release in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023