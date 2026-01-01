Drone Dispute: Ukraine's Denial of Targeting Putin

U.S. national security officials have determined that Ukraine did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin or one of his residences with a drone strike, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal's report comes amid tensions, with Russia claiming that Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones targeting Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, an accusation that Ukraine has officially denied.

As of now, Reuters has yet to independently verify these findings, leaving a critical gap in the unfolding narrative between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)