Flashback Saturday: Karan Johar makes fun of his basketball 'knowledge' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' days

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the director posted a BTS (Behind-the-scene) shot where he was talking to Shah Rukh Khan. Karan had a basketball in his one hand. "As if I knew anything about basketball... I kept calling it a 'goal' till bhai took over and told me never to set foot on the court!!!" Karan wrote in the caption with loads of emojis.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:10 IST
Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on the set of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Karan Johar recollected the days of his directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in the latest Instagram post. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the director posted a BTS (Behind-the-scene) shot where he was talking to Shah Rukh Khan. Karan had a basketball in his hand. "As if I knew anything about basketball... I kept calling it a 'goal' till bhai took over and told me never to set foot on the court!!!" Karan wrote in the caption with loads of emojis.

The famous basketball match between Rahul (played by Shah Rukh) and Anjali (Kajol) was one of the attractions of the 90s cult hit 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. On the film's 23rd anniversary, Karan celebrated the occasion by posting a heartfelt note on Instagram dedicated to the evergreen film.

"23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories! This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today. Gratitude to the best cast, crew and the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on! Thank you," he wrote along with a video that shows several clips from his directorial debut movie. Karan has returned to the director's chair with his upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The movie will see the hit pair of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh one more time since the release of 'Gully Boy'. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

