In the evolved era of saas-bahu relationships, it's no more about who rules the house but it's about who gets the throne to become the next queenpin. Dimple Kapadia as Rani Ba in the series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'shatters patriarchy with one gunshot at a time. Dimple Kapadia talks about her character and doing these sequences in the series.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:10 IST
"At this stage in life, I do think twice": Dimple Kapadia on doing action scenes in 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'
Dimple Kapadia (Image Source: Instagram, Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In the evolved era of saas-bahu relationships, it's no more about who rules the house but it's about who gets the throne to become the next queenpin. Dimple Kapadia as Rani Ba in the series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'shatters patriarchy with one gunshot at a time. The action sequences of 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' have gotten the audience biting their nails, at the edge of their seats. Dimple Kapadia in her character of Rani Ba has cut tongues, shot off heads, thrown people off floors and much more! The kind of physical and mental strength that goes behind doing these sequences is surely takes a toll and is draining. Dimple Kapadia talks about her character and doing these sequences in the series.

Elaborating on her brutal action sequences and dissecting her character, Dimple said, "Shows like Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo are rare, the perfect chemistry of characters, narratives and a mould-breaking vision. Homi has that knack to him where he can see stories in every little thing and cement its connection with the society. So, whenever I get a whiff that Homi is working on a project, I know I have to be a part of it, no choices there. He conceptualized Savitri to be a woman pushed to her limits and eventually learning to become fearless. She added, "You see, her journey from Savitri to Rani Ba is what appealed to me and I think only Homi could've seen it that way. When we dissected her character, he told me I have to be prepared for badass action sequences. I have done action scenes before but I was nervous as to how I was going to pull this off. At this stage in life, I do think twice before extending myself physically but Rani Ba's adrenaline got to me and we did it. We all have done our own stunts, while they were kept rooted and raw, we pushed our limits three fold to maintain that stance. Now that the show is out there receiving constant love and appreciation, it all seems worth a while."

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Saas, 'Bahu Aur Flamingo' is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative (a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts). The series also stars Radhika Madan, Naseerudin Shah, Ashish Verma and Angira Dhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

