PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 10:51 IST
Rohit Shetty starts shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 13
Director Rohit Shetty (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he has started filming for the 13th season of his popular reality show ''Khatron Ke Khiladi'' in South Africa.

The new chapter marks Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure and stunt-based series, which features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.

The director, who sustained a minor injury earlier this year on the set of his upcoming web series ''Indian Police Force'', shared the work update with his fans and followers on Instagram late Saturday.

''Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action! Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. ''Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons. @colorstv @voot,'' Shetty wrote in his post.

The upcoming installment of the show features Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir.

The 13th season of ''Khatron Ke Khiladi'' will premiere in July on Colors channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

