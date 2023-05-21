Left Menu

IIFA 2023 to honour Kamal Haasan with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 14:23 IST
IIFA 2023 to honour Kamal Haasan with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award
Kamal Haasan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the upcoming IIFA Weekend and Awards.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will also honour fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza at the award ceremony, to be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 26 and May 27.

Haasan, a multi hyphenate cinema personality who has worked across industries in India, said he is looking forward to the 2023 IIFA Awards.

''I am extremely honoured and grateful that I have been a part of many IIFAs and they are doing a great job promoting Indian cinema globally and this time I am being honoured at IIFA 2023 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Excited to be present at the event,'' Haasan said in a statement.

Malhotra, whose credits include films such as ''Rangeela'', ''Dil To Pagal Hai'', and ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'', will also showcase an exclusive ''old world charm meets the new world'' collection at a fashion show as part of Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks, a sidebar event at IIFA. Couple Deshmukh and D'Souza will be honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema. Last year, D'Souza produced ''Ved'', a romantic drama with Deshmukh on screen. The film marked Deshmukh's directorial debut. It was the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year, and the third-highest Marathi grosser of all time, surpassing his own ''Lai Bhaari'' (2014).

Sobha IIFA Weekend and NEXA Awards is partnered by Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). While IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, the main awards will be emceed by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023