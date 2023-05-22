Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture on sets of 'Vijay 69'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said he has sustained a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life film ''Vijay 69''.

The upcoming OTT film from YRF Entertainment will be directed by Akshay Roy. It will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. ''You do a sports film and you don't get injured! How can this be possible? During the shooting of #Vijay69 yesterday, there was a serious injury in the shoulder. ''It is painful, but when the brother who put the sling on the shoulder told that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @iHrithik with this sling, then do not know why the feeling of pain has subsided a bit! But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth,'' Kher wrote alongside a photograph clicked after he underwent the treatment.

The actor added that the shooting will resume after a couple of days. ''Vijay 69'' will be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles such as “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Shuddh Desi Romance” and “Fan”.

