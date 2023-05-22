Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer teases Gojo's Past and Shibuya Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for a treat as the highly anticipated Season 2 is set to hit screens later this summer. A new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was unveiled at the Mappa Stage 2023, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

The trailer primarily focuses on Gojo's Past saga, which will kick off the second season. This arc delves into the past of Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri as they embark on a mission to protect Riko Amanai, a crucial new addition to the series. However, the arc takes an unexpected turn with the introduction of Toji Fushiguro, Megumi's father, who becomes a significant player in the events to come.

Toji Fushiguro is a formidable fighter known for his unique combat style and mastery of various weapons. Voiced by Takehito Koyasu, renowned for his roles in "One Piece" and "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure," Toji will make a lasting impact on Jujutsu Kaisen's past and future. The trailer showcases Toji's impressive skills and hints at his involvement in the Shibuya Incident arc, which will also be adapted in Season 2.

The Mappa Stage 2023 panel provided further insights into the upcoming season. It featured voice actors Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, and Megumi Ogata, who portray the main characters. Notably characters are absent from Gojo's Past Arc are such as Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, leaving fans curious about their roles in the JJK Season 2.

The one-minute and 31 seconds long trailer offer glimpses of various key moments and characters, including Riko Amanai, Toji Fushiguro, and Amanai's guardian, Kuroi. The younger versions of Mei Mei and Utahime Iori also make an appearance. The trailer ends on a foreboding note with Suguru Geto's eyes, hinting at the character's descent into darkness. The opening theme, "Ao no Sumika" by Tatsuya Kitani, sets the tone for the intense action-packed season.

While the trailer primarily focuses on Gojo's Past saga, the panel also unveiled character designs for the Shibuya arc, which will be featured in the second cour of the season. Designs for Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Maki Zeni'n, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Satoru Gojo, and Kento Nanami were showcased, building excitement for what's to come.

However, the absence of Yuta Okkotsu from the preview suggests that the season may only cover events up to chapter 137 of the manga. The panel confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 6, at 11:56 pm JST, promising a thrilling continuation of the beloved series. Fans can expect a mix of Gojo's Past and Shibuya arcs, packed with intense battles and gripping storytelling.

We will keep you updated with any news from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the manga series.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 release date, time spoilers and more