Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 release date, time spoilers and more

Chapter 223 of the popular Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen has been released. It's an exciting chapter as it marks the beginning of the final battle between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna. Gojo, who has returned, is now facing off against Sukuna in a fight that's being called "The strongest sorcerer in history versus the strongest sorcerer in the world today." The stakes are high because if either of them shows any weakness, Kenjaku could take advantage and end the Culling Game. Fans are eagerly following this intense showdown.

The upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, chapter 224, is set to be released on May 28, 2023, at 12 AM JST in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue 26. However, please note that the release timings may vary in different regions across the globe. Here's a list of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 release timings in various time zones around the world. Here are the release timings for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 in different time zones around the world:

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

After the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224, the translated version is expected to be available a few hours later. Fans can access the new chapter on the official websites of Manga Plus and Viz Media, as well as through the Shonen Jump App on both Android and iOS platforms.

As leaks and hints about the plotlines begin to surface, it seems that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 will showcase a thrilling one-on-one battle between the formidable characters, Gojo and Sukuna. Being the final arc of the series, the stakes are incredibly high, and readers are eager to witness the clash of their full powers.

In a delightful turn for fans, Gojo makes a powerful impact in the initial stages of his battle against Sukuna. Unexpectedly, Sukuna fails to anticipate the raw power behind Gojo's first attack, resulting in the loss of Sukuna's arm. Gojo asserts his dominance in a moment reminiscent of "I am the captain now."

However, this doesn't mean readers should get too comfortable. Many Shonen manga series have taken similar routes, only to surprise fans with sudden reversals. While Sukuna remains a formidable threat, he is one finger short of possessing the likely necessary power to secure victory, which gives Gojo an advantage he intends to maintain. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 224 will be crucial in determining whether Gojo can retain this edge. It's a developing story, and any leaked spoilers will be added as they emerge.

