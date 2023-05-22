Left Menu

Finland's Kaurismaki back in Cannes competition after over a decade

Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki is back in competition for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize after more than a decade with his 20th film, "Fallen Leaves," which premiered on Monday. Under a sweltering afternoon sun, Kaurismaki, 66, was joined on the red carpet by his lead actors Alma Poysti and Jussi Vatanen.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:09 IST
Finland's Kaurismaki back in Cannes competition after over a decade

Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki is back in competition for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize after more than a decade with his 20th film, "Fallen Leaves," which premiered on Monday. Under a sweltering afternoon sun, Kaurismaki, 66, was joined on the red carpet by his lead actors Alma Poysti and Jussi Vatanen. Festival workers had to persuade Kaurismaki to pose for photographers as he attempted to power through the red carpet.

"Fallen Leaves" is a follow-up to Kaurismaki's Proletariat Trilogy, coming more than three decades after the 1986 film "Shadows in Paradise", 1988's "Ariel" and "The Match Factory Girl", which was released in 1990. Written and directed by Kaurismaki, "Fallen Leaves" is his first feature in six years. The tragicomedy follows the budding romance between a quiet young woman, Ansa (Poysti) and Vatanen's heavy-drinking sandblaster, whose first name is never revealed.

As they navigate blue-collar jobs and zero-hour contracts, a chance meeting in a karaoke bar brings the two lonely characters together, only to be pulled apart again. Set to the soundtrack of news reports about the latest developments in the war in Ukraine and Finnish versions of yesteryear hits such as "Mambo Italiano", the film follows the twosome's efforts to forge a better life for themselves.

It features Kaurismaki's trademark deadpan dialogue and references to his cinematic influences. "Fallen Leaves" is Kaurismaki's fifth competition title at Cannes. His last Palme d'Or contender was "Le Havre" in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023