Akila Agrawal's debut fiction, ‘Marriages Not Made in Heaven’, is a humorous but insightful exploration of modern-day marriages

New Delhi (India), May 23: Acclaimed corporate lawyer Akila Agrawal releases her debut novel, titled 'Marriages Not Made in Heaven,' under the pseudonym Vathi Agrawal. The online book release was followed by a launch event at the Oberoi, New Delhi, which was attended by the author's peers and fraternity. The book is currently available on online channels and in offline stores across the country such as Bahrisons and Crossword.

Set in contemporary South Delhi,the book is a generic tongue-in-cheek reflection on the city's distinctive upper-middle-class households, enthralling the readers with its captivating take on arranged marriages. The story is intricately woven around the lives of the Chopra sisters – Payal, Simran and Nisha, and their mother, whose sole ambition is to get her daughters settled in happy matrimony, preferably in wealthy households. The book provides an unbiased perspective on the complexities of modern Indian families, portraying the societal pressures faced by educated Indian women.

Talking about the book, the author, Akila Agrawal, said, "Imperfect marriages and their struggles are a pervasive issue in Indian society. Veiled as a light, frothy read, the book is a take on modern day relationships and marriages. It is loosely based on Pride and Prejudice (though there isn't a Mr. Darcy). The book revolves around the complex lives of three sisters who are strong 'women of substance' but feel constrained to conform to parental and societal expectations. I notice this among several educated women that I come across in Delhi. Many marriages are still arranged based on status, wealth, and family reputation. The book explores this and related aspects through a fast paced story line." Akila Agrawal is a leading corporate lawyer in India and an alumnus of the prestigious National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. She heads the M&A practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and has a distinguished career spanning over more than two decades. She is based in Delhi, where she lives with her husband and two children.

To get a copy of the book, please visit: https://www.amazon.in/Marriages-Made-Heaven-Vathi-Agrawal/dp/9356732183

