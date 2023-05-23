Left Menu

"We Jamaicans are very passionate about music," says Chris Gayle during the launch of 'Oh Fatima'

Cricketer Chris Gayle has collaborated with singer-songwriter and music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee for 'Oh Fatima'.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:57 IST
"We Jamaicans are very passionate about music," says Chris Gayle during the launch of 'Oh Fatima'
Chris Gayle(Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 23 (ANI) Cricketer Chris Gayle has collaborated with singer-songwriter and music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee for 'Oh Fatima'. During the song launch in Mumbai, he shared his experience of working on the track and how much he enjoyed being part of it. He also spoke about his love for music. The song has been crooned, penned and composed by Arko and Chris Gayle, and directed by Rammjii Gulatii. It also features Karina Karra, an artiste from Uzbekistan.

Chris said, "We Jamaican are very passionate about music and love it. It is part of our culture and we just enjoy dancing. So, when we hear a beat we naturally groove to it. We just love to have fun." He also tried to mimic the dialogues from Hindi movies and danced to the tunes of his track. He also added, "I believe sports and music can bring the world together. Music knows no boundaries, and our collaboration is a testimony to that belief. My overriding memory of making Oh Fatima is the warmth and professionalism of the people I dealt with while making the song. It hooks you the first time and slowly grows on you. It has mass appeal. A perfect Saturday night song for millennials and Gen Z"

Arko shared, "Our collaboration comes as a great opportunity to introduce India to Jamaican music, along with Indian music reaching a massive global audience. Through this foot-tapping, energetic song, Indian and Jamaican styles of music come together in a melody created to make you swoon, groove, and enjoy life."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023