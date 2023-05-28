Randeep Hooda depicts life of freedom fighter in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to portray the freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Randeep also took to his Twitter handle and wrote in the caption, "The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHoodain & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023"

After his post, many of his fans congratulated the actor for bringing the life of a revolutionary leader on-screen. One of his fans wrote, "Perfect choice for this role"

Another mentioned, This is Really Great. This movie is definitely going to be Blockbuster. Veer Savarkar Ji was a great Patriot" The teaser 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was released on the 140th birth anniversary of revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep, who plays the title role and is based on the life of politician, activist, and writer Veer Savarkar, discussed the inspiration for the film.

Randeep made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more. With 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', he is making a debut as a director. He shared, "Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in the Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin Hindu family of Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar in the village of Bhagur, near the city of Nashik, Maharashtra. He was a politician, activist and writer. He was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. Savarkar started participating in politics while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune. He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while he was studying law in the United Kingdom. He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence. The British colonial authorities outlawed one of his works, The Indian War of Independence, which was about the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Like Veer Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Madanlal Dhingra, and many others, Veer Savarkar also served as an inspiration. However, according to director Sandeep Singh, he was misunderstood by many people throughout history, and the film will reveal the truth about him and his efforts.

He added, "People worldwide continue to misunderstand him. They wanted, and still want, him to apologise without knowing the reason. When I say that Veer Savarkar was truly a patriot, I mean it and stand by it staunchly. Thus, for those who have misunderstood him need to watch our film for all the factual information. History cannot be corrected and the events that have transpired in the past cannot be changed. I feel privileged and grateful to have the opportunity to make a film on one of our greatest freedom fighters of his time." Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Ishaan Dutta and Rahul V Dubey. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and the film is slated to release in cinemas this year. (ANI)

