Political Turmoil in Kerala Over Surgery Lapse Case

A past surgical error at Alappuzha Medical College has led to political tensions in Kerala, with Youth Congress protests against Health Minister Veena George. The controversy follows new legal action against a retired doctor involved. George blames opposition tactics for unrest as state elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:50 IST
Political Turmoil in Kerala Over Surgery Lapse Case
A dispute over a past surgical error at Alappuzha Medical College has amplified political tensions in Kerala. Youth Congress activists protested at Health Minister Veena George's residence, demanding her resignation.

The uproar began after police action was taken against Dr. Lalithambika, formerly of Alappuzha Medical College, for a surgery conducted in 2021, in which a surgical instrument was left inside a patient.

Minister George defended the government's prompt response to the incident and condemned the opposition's tactics, accusing them of inciting unrest in the run-up to state elections. Meanwhile, political figures decried the protest as undemocratic.

