Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Linguistic Diversity on International Mother Language Day

On International Mother Language Day, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent warm wishes to the populace, highlighting the importance of respecting and safeguarding all languages. Stressing equality in linguistic respect, Banerjee pledged to protect languages from any threats.

Throughout her tenure, Banerjee has prioritized linguistic diversity, granting official status to numerous languages and fostering an inclusive environment for speakers of all tongues. In a post on X, she reaffirmed the state's commitment to allowing education in one's native language.

Banerjee commemorated those who perished in language movements and underscored Bengali's rich literary tradition while affirming support for all linguistic communities. She declared unity against any language-related attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)