AI and the Legal Profession: Balancing Innovation with Ethical Governance

The legal sector is experiencing transformative changes with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). This technology presents significant opportunities but also poses ethical and regulatory challenges, according to legal experts. The AI Impact Summit-2026 in India underscores the importance of integrating AI into legal practices while maintaining clear ethical guidelines.

Ajay Bhargava, a senior partner at Khaitan & Co, emphasized that while AI can enhance legal capabilities, it remains a supplementary tool incapable of replacing the strategic judgment and ethical reasoning of seasoned lawyers. Bhargava noted the risks of over-relying on AI-generated drafts due to possible inaccuracies, stressing the necessity of rigorous human oversight.

Legal practitioners, including Tarun Rana and Sudhir Mishra, agree AI supports legal research but must be used cautiously. They underline the importance of human verification to avoid outdated or incorrect case references. Additionally, there is a growing need for specific regulatory frameworks to ensure transparency, accuracy, and protection of sensitive client information when using AI in legal contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)