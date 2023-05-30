Post IPL jubilation, 'sleepy' Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan resume 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' promotions

A day after attending the finale of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) in Ahmedabad, actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have resumed promotions for their upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Vicky shared a video in his Instagram stories and captioned it, "Neend hui nahi hai poori, Aapse milna hai zaroori... Nawaabo ke sheher hain hum aa rahe, Iss Friday movie jo hum laa rahe!"

The video shows the actor sitting in the car with Sara sleeping in the car with an eye mask on her face. While Vicky was seen donning a grey hoodie paired with a black cap and sunglasses, Sara sported a pink printed casual with a black and grey shawl.

Sara reshared Vicky's story on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Chalte raho." Before Ahmedabad, Sara and Vicky Kaushal were in Abu Dhabi, where they attended the 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', slated to release in cinemas on June 2. He also has Meghna Gulzar directed 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty. 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Sara made her debut at Cannes red carpet this year in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's lehenga. She will be also seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)

