Left Menu

"Choosing script where girl is pivotal to the plot, projected with dignity": Rani Mukerji on her film projects

Actor Rani Mukerji, who has been featured in plenty of inspiring films like 'Mardaani', 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', spoke about her film projects and the importance of scripts.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:23 IST
"Choosing script where girl is pivotal to the plot, projected with dignity": Rani Mukerji on her film projects
Actor Rani Mukerji (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rani Mukerji, who has been featured in plenty of inspiring films like 'Mardaani', 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', spoke about her film projects and the importance of scripts. Rani expressed her love for women-centric films, saying, "As an actor, your vision for cinema and roles will constantly evolve but one thing that's constantly stayed for me is how I wanted to portray and represent women on screen. Women are the backbone of a family and the society and I think, as an actor, I have a responsibility to show this to as many people as possible across my country and the world."

She added, "Cinema can have a lasting impression on the minds of people. It is a very powerful tool to trigger a national conversation and I became conscious very early on in my career that I could make a real change in the way women are projected on-screen, that could be positive." Rani wanted to show girls as fiercely independent and self-reliant in films. She says, "I made it a point to choose films where the girl is also pivotal to the plot, where the girl is projected with dignity and power. For me, women have always been agents of change. They have been independent, courageous, caring, pursuers of dreams and the best multitasker you can ever find. I wanted to highlight these facets of a woman by choosing characters that echo this belief system of mine."

"So, if you see films like Black, Veer Zaara, Mardaani series, Yuva, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki or even my latest film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, to name a few, the girls I play are central to the plot, the sheroes that people have adored and accepted for being who they are," Rani emphasised. Speaking of Rani's upcoming projects, she is yet to disclose the details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023