"Choosing script where girl is pivotal to the plot, projected with dignity": Rani Mukerji on her film projects

Actor Rani Mukerji, who has been featured in plenty of inspiring films like 'Mardaani', 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', spoke about her film projects and the importance of scripts. Rani expressed her love for women-centric films, saying, "As an actor, your vision for cinema and roles will constantly evolve but one thing that's constantly stayed for me is how I wanted to portray and represent women on screen. Women are the backbone of a family and the society and I think, as an actor, I have a responsibility to show this to as many people as possible across my country and the world."

She added, "Cinema can have a lasting impression on the minds of people. It is a very powerful tool to trigger a national conversation and I became conscious very early on in my career that I could make a real change in the way women are projected on-screen, that could be positive." Rani wanted to show girls as fiercely independent and self-reliant in films. She says, "I made it a point to choose films where the girl is also pivotal to the plot, where the girl is projected with dignity and power. For me, women have always been agents of change. They have been independent, courageous, caring, pursuers of dreams and the best multitasker you can ever find. I wanted to highlight these facets of a woman by choosing characters that echo this belief system of mine."

"So, if you see films like Black, Veer Zaara, Mardaani series, Yuva, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki or even my latest film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, to name a few, the girls I play are central to the plot, the sheroes that people have adored and accepted for being who they are," Rani emphasised. Speaking of Rani's upcoming projects, she is yet to disclose the details. (ANI)

