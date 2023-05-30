Will Sasso to star in 'Deaner' 89' action comedy

Left Menu

Actor Will Sasso will be seen sharing screen space with actors Kevin McDonald and Paul Spence in Deaner '89, an action comedy from director Sam McGlynn that has started production in Winnipeg.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:31 IST
Actor Will Sasso (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Will Sasso will be seen sharing screen space with actors Kevin McDonald and Paul Spence in Deaner '89, an action comedy from director Sam McGlynn that has started production in Winnipeg. The update has been shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sasso is best known for the late-night sketch-comedy series MADtv. Sasso featured in The Three Stooges as Curly. Star Slade, Maddy Foley and Mary Walsh are part of the ensemble cast for the feature that has Spence, who also wrote the film, reprising his original character, Dean "Deaner" Murdoch, from two movies and a TV series as part of the Fubar mockumentary property.

Michael Dowse's 2002 headbanger movie Fubar, about two beer-loving heavy metal musicians, Dean and Terry, played by Spence and Dave Lawrence, debuted at Sundance and was followed by the Fubar TV series and 2010 movie sequel, Fubar 2. Indigenous film and TV producer Eagle Vision, a co-producer on Capote, and PSA Productions are producing Deaner '89 that has party machine Murdoch in a flash back to high school in 1989 when, as a hockey star in a blue-collar steel town in Manitoba, his life is turned upside down when he learns of his recently deceased birth father's Metis heritage, or mixed indigenous and European ancestry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

