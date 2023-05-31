Left Menu

River Plate unveils divisive statue of coach Marcelo Gallardo

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:58 IST
River Plate unveils divisive statue of coach Marcelo Gallardo

River Plate's tribute to one of its greatest coaches has become divisive since the seven-meter-tall statue of Marcelo Gallardo was unveiled.

Exaggerated private parts on the statue and other alleged flaws caused only 21 per cent of 6,149 voters to say they liked it in an online poll by La Página Millonaria, a popular website among River Plate fans.

The statue was unveiled on Saturday at Estadio Monumental in honor of Gallardo, who won 14 trophies for River as a player, and coached them to seven local titles and seven international trophies, including two Copa Libertadores.

The 47-year-old Gallardo, who left River at the end of 2022, attended the unveiling and laughed at the pronounced bulge in front of the pants.

Sculptor Mercedes Savall said the exaggeration was intentional, as a symbol of courage.

''Have you seen the Wall Street bull in the United States? I decided for that because we are talking in a soccer language,'' Savall told local media. ''It is a gesture toward the fans with a lot of respect. It is no joke.'' She was inspired by a picture of Gallardo lifting the Copa Libertadores trophy after River beat archrival Boca Juniors in 2018 in Madrid.

But reaction on social media to the statue included adjectives such as ''horrible,'' ''grotesque'' and ''vulgar.'' ''They invested so much time, they postponed the unveiling and they asked every supporter to make this cheap, tacky, of very poor taste (statue),'' River fan Matías Marticorena said.

''I would not have unveiled it,'' said Mario Rey, an artist and River supporter. ''It is out of proportion. One arm is longer than the other, the legs look like elephant paws. I don't like the finishing. This is a David by Michaelangelo, but done backward.'' River director Carlos Trillo said he heard the criticism and was willing to make adjustments.

''I want this to go for all life and for everyone to like it,'' Trillo said. ''If there's 1 per cent of River fans that don't like it and we can correct it, we will correct it.'' AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023