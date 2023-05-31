Controversy surrounds BLACKPINK's Twitter post as Chinese fans react to 'Macanese' reference

BLACKPINK, the popular K-pop girl group, recently found themselves in a surprising controversy when their official Twitter account posted a tweet addressing their Macau fans as "Macanese." The use of this term sparked outrage among Chinese netizens, who argued that it was inappropriate and displayed cultural insensitivity. The incident has shed light on the complexities of navigating cultural and political terminology in the global entertainment industry.

On May 23rd, BLACKPINK's Twitter account expressed gratitude to its Macau fans, known as BLINKs, for their unwavering support. The tweet, which included photos from their recent "BORN PINK" world tour in Macau, was intended as a heartfelt message. However, once the post reached the Chinese social media platform Weibo, it quickly ignited a backlash.

The primary concern voiced by Chinese netizens was that the term "Macanese" is associated with Portuguese colonial influence and encompasses all residents of the region, including descendants of Portugal. This became problematic as Macau is a special administrative region of China, and the controversy surrounding its sovereignty remains a contentious issue. Some Chinese fans interpreted the use of "Macanese" as an intentional snub towards their Chinese identity.

Comments on Weibo reflected these sentiments, with some users accusing BLACKPINK of deliberately replacing "Macanese" with "Chinese." Others criticized what they perceived as an ongoing trend of Korean artists appropriating Chinese culture and challenging China. The controversy quickly gained traction, and the hashtag "BLACKPINK greeting controversy" trended on Weibo, reaching the 8th position in real-time searches.

In response to the uproar, BLACKPINK's official Twitter account swiftly amended the post, replacing "Macanese" with "Macau." This change aimed to address the concerns raised by Chinese fans and mitigate any further backlash. However, the incident prompted BLACKPINK's dedicated fanbase, known as BLINKs, to demand clarification from the group. Fans took to social media platforms to express their disappointment and seek transparency regarding the motive behind the word modification.

The incident serves as a reminder of the influence that popular culture icons like BLACKPINK wield over their followers. It also highlights the importance of navigating cultural and political sensitivities, especially for international artists with diverse fan bases. As BLACKPINK's agency and management faced mounting pressure, fans urged them to issue a statement addressing the concerns of both sides. The incident underscores the need for artists to approach these challenges with empathy and grace as they continue to dominate the global music scene.

Also Read: Kim Tae Ri stars in a new series 'Revenant' with 'Kingdom' writer for Disney Plus