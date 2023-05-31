Left Menu

How 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own

One of the main challenges Tranter faced was emulating the popular songs from the original film, which incorporated sounds from different decades. "Some of it feels very true to the '50s and some of it is very much a late '70s take," Tranter said, referring to the original "Grease." He also wanted to bring some of his contemporary pop style into the mix as well. "We are waiting to see how an audience receives 30 original songs over 10 episodes.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:31 IST
How 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own

While songwriter Justin Tranter has attained success by penning hit pop anthems like Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Imagine Dragons' "Believer," writing music for the Paramount+ prequel "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" took him in a new direction.

For the 10-part musical TV series based on the famous 1978 film "Grease," Tranter wrote 30 original tracks - most of which weren't in the vein of the pop songs for which he is known. "I'm very proud of my pop songs but there isn't the level of storytelling that's required for a musical," Tranter told Reuters.

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" is set in 1954, four years before the story of the U.S. high school movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The first season, which ends on Thursday, follows four rebellious students who unite to become the misfits of Rydell High and eventually the "Pink Ladies" clique. The show's lead, Marisa Davila, portrays Jane Facciano, the first female student to run for class president.

When he knew he was interested in being a part of the project, Tranter wrote his own original audition song, "Too Cool," which is featured in the first episode. One of the main challenges Tranter faced was emulating the popular songs from the original film, which incorporated sounds from different decades.

"Some of it feels very true to the '50s and some of it is very much a late '70s take," Tranter said, referring to the original "Grease." He also wanted to bring some of his contemporary pop style into the mix as well.

"We are waiting to see how an audience receives 30 original songs over 10 episodes. No-one has done it before so we don't know how it's going to work," Tranter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023