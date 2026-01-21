Left Menu

South Korean Prime Minister Sentenced for Martial Law Rebellion

A South Korean court sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years for his role in the 2024 martial law case under President Yoon Suk Yeol. The case involved acts of rebellion, leading to Yoon's impeachment. The verdict may influence future cases against Yoon and associates.

South Korean Prime Minister Sentenced for Martial Law Rebellion
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean court has sentenced ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his role in the 2024 martial law imposition by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, an act considered a rebellion. The verdict against Han is precedent-setting, marking the first conviction within the Yoon administration under such grave charges.

The legal proceedings could have significant implications on future rulings involving Yoon and his affiliates, all of whom face similar rebellion charges. Han, previously serving as the prime minister, was one of the key figures during the martial law crisis that led to Yoon's impeachment and subsequent removal from office.

Rebellion remains one of the most severe charges in South Korea; the independent counsel even sought the death penalty for President Yoon, accused of orchestrating the rebellion. The fate of Yoon now rests in the hands of the Seoul Central District Court, set to make its decision on his charges by February 19.

