Left Menu

Harshad Arora unveils upcoming twist in 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Actor Harshad Arora, who is seen playing the role of Satya in the show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', talked about the upcoming sequence in the show and all the emotional trauma his on-screen character is going to face in the fictional drama.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:27 IST
Harshad Arora unveils upcoming twist in 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Harshad Arora(Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Harshad Arora, who is seen playing the role of Satya in the show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', talked about the upcoming sequence in the show and what all the emotional trauma his on-screen character is going to face in the fictional drama. As the audience is witnessing a love triangle between Sai (Ayesha) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Harshad (Satya), there is a major drama that is awaited. The new promo showed how Virat and Satya are drunk and discussed why Sai got married to Satya.

Harshad, who essays the role of Satya, shared, "This is an interesting track that the audience is going to witness in the show. Satya has always been in love with Sai and if Sai chooses Virat, Satya would be shattered. I know it is going to be tough for Satya but he will deal with it. For Satya, it is an emotional rollercoaster, and sees the person he loves go away." "There is going to be a challenging part in the journey of Satya. I want the audience to feel Satya's agony. This is indeed going to create an unexpected drama in the show. People love watching my vulnerable side and with Satya, I have received an opportunity to portray various emotions," he added

On the work front, Harshad is known for his roles in 'Beintehaa', 'Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani', and was also seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6'. 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023