Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour; Actor Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child and more

Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino's girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Alfallah, 29, since April last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 02:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour; Actor Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child and more
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

Beyoncé's fans, collectively known as the "BeyHive," are going savage to catch a glimpse of her during her "Renaissance World Tour". Money and distance are no object when your idol beckons in 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

UK's ITV commissions review after presenter resignation row

British broadcaster ITV has commissioned an external review of presenter Phillip Schofield's resignation, the company said on Wednesday, after the 61-year-old admitted to lying about a relationship with a young worker. The probe was first reported by PA Media on Wednesday.

How 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' found a sound of its own

While songwriter Justin Tranter has attained success by penning hit pop anthems like Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Imagine Dragons' "Believer," writing music for the Paramount+ prequel "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" took him in a new direction.

For the 10-part musical TV series based on the famous 1978 film "Grease," Tranter wrote 30 original tracks - most of which weren't in the vein of the pop songs for which he is known.

Actor Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child

Oscar winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, a representative for the actor confirmed on Wednesday. Citing sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Pacino's girlfriend, producer Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant. It added that Pacino had been linked to Alfallah, 29, since April last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023