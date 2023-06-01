Left Menu

Jon Batiste joins hands with 'Coke Studio' for new song; Shreya Ghoshal, Diljit Dosanjh part of collective

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:34 IST
Jon Batiste joins hands with 'Coke Studio' for new song; Shreya Ghoshal, Diljit Dosanjh part of collective

Grammy award-winning musician Jon Batiste has teamed up with Coke Studio to open the platform's new season with the song ''Be Who You Are (Real Magic)''.

The track is penned by Batiste, who has also performed the melody with international artists K-pop breakout group NewJeans; J I D, an Atlanta-born rapper; Camilo, a Latin Grammy-Award winning pop artist from Colombia; and Cat Burns, a chart-topping British singer-songwriter.

As a platform that celebrates borderless collaboration, ''Coke Studio'' has partnered with Batiste and over 16 of the biggest breakthrough music artists from the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, South Korea and the Philippines.

Indian singers Shreya Ghoshal and Diljit Dosanjh are also part of Coke Studio's initiative which brings musicians from different countries and genres together, a press release stated.

These artists have created nine brand new multi-artist 'collision' songs, and exclusive ''Coke Studio'' sessions from each artist, which will be released to global music fans on all music platforms in June and July. ''Be Who You Are (Real Magic)'' was launched Wednesday. According to the makers, the song is a celebration of the power of staying true to yourself.

Batiste said he is ''proud'' to partner with ''Coke Studio'' to share a message of encouragement and humanity with the world through his music.

''The Coke Studio platform does great at harnessing their global reach to bring artists of different cultures together in celebration of our cultural differences and the ultimate oneness of us all. This is such a non-traditional, innovative approach we've taken, and it felt very organic for me to just do my World Music Radio thing.

''When I wrote ''Be Who You Are (Real Magic)'' I was inspired to create an anthem that captures the Real Magic that happens when we come together as our authentic selves. The anthem features new friends of mine from all around the world, these phenomenally special artists NewJeans, Camilo, J.I.D and Cat Burns. We really had a lot of fun and I hope people everywhere feel the vibe,'' the musician said in a statement. Pratik Thakar, Head of Global Strategy & Creative, Coca-Cola, said ''Real Magic'' is about celebrating what happens when different people come together as their authentic selves.

''The 'Coke Studio' platform is the true representation of that, with the amazing artists we have brought together to deliver a programme that is bigger and bolder than before,'' Thakar said.

True collaboration between artists from different cultures, genres and backgrounds, or creative 'collisions', are at the heart of ''Coke Studio'', added Joshua Burke, Global Head of Music & Culture Marketing, Coca-Cola.

''Our goal for this programme is to always be music-driven and fan-first by bringing unique music and music experiences to the forefront. This year, we've worked with a diverse mix of amazingly talented artists from all over the world, bringing them together to create original music that we hope will transcend borders and excite music fans with something new,'' said Burke.

Also part of this collective are Imagine Dragons (US), Sam Smith (UK), Evdeki Saat (Turkey), Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (US), Nasty C (South Africa), Jessie Reyez (US), Shae Gill (Pakistan), XIN LIU (China), Zack Tabudlo (Phillippines), and Afroto (Egypt).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023