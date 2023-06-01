Left Menu

Kriti Sanon extends warm birthday greetings to 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar

Actor Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:54 IST
Kriti Sanon extends warm birthday greetings to 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar
Actor Kriti Sanon and director Laxman Utekar (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar. Taking to Instagram, Kriti dropped a beautiful picture of her with the director from the sets of Mimi where both of them can be seen laughing.

While wishing the director on his birthday, Kriti wrote the caption, "Happiesttttt Birthday @laxman.utekar sir!!! I miss being directed by you.. so badly. Find something 'zara hatke'. Sending you all the love and luck for ZHZB!Love you always! -Your Mimi." Prior to 'Mimi', Laxman Utekar received praise for his directorial 'Luka Chuppi'. He has now come up with 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which releases on Friday.

The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Excited about the film, Vicky earlier said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

Laxman Utekar also shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023