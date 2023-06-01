Kriti Sanon extends warm birthday greetings to 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar

Actor Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar. Taking to Instagram, Kriti dropped a beautiful picture of her with the director from the sets of Mimi where both of them can be seen laughing.

While wishing the director on his birthday, Kriti wrote the caption, "Happiesttttt Birthday @laxman.utekar sir!!! I miss being directed by you.. so badly. Find something 'zara hatke'. Sending you all the love and luck for ZHZB!Love you always! -Your Mimi." Prior to 'Mimi', Laxman Utekar received praise for his directorial 'Luka Chuppi'. He has now come up with 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which releases on Friday.

The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Excited about the film, Vicky earlier said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

Laxman Utekar also shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)