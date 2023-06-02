Left Menu

Jacky Oh, former 'Wild 'N Out' star, dies at 32

Jacky Oh, a former Wild 'N Out cast member and D.C. Young Fly's longtime partner, has died. Jacky breathed her last on Thursday. She was 32.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 09:17 IST
Jacky Oh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Jacky Oh, a former Wild 'N Out cast member and D.C. Young Fly's longtime partner, has died. Jacky breathed her last on Thursday. She was 32.

According to Page Six, Jacky Oh, had gone to Miami for a 'mommy makeover' before her untimely death. Before going under the knife, the former "Wild 'N Out" girl posed alongside popular surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah in a since-deleted post.

"Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!" the caption read, according to a screenshot obtained by Hollywood Unlocked. The pair met in 2015, the same year that he made his first appearance on the sketch comedy show where she was one of the show's Wild 'N Out girls. They have since welcomed three children: Nova, Nala and Prince.

As per Page Six, Jacky's family released a statement, confirming that she passed away on Wednesday. "It is with sadden (sic) hearts we share with you that Jakclyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023," the Smith family said. "Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time."

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to PEOPLE, sharing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed." "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons," the spokesperson added. "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

