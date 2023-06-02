"Looking forward to this as it's a new genre for me," says Rashami Desai as she makes debut in Punjabi cinema

Actor Rashami Desai, who is known for working in a number of TV shows, is now making her debut in Punjabi cinema. She is all set to be seen on screen with Nav Bajwa in the film 'Chambe Di Booti'. Commenting on the same, Rashami said, "I am looking forward to this as it's a new genre for me. The film is a comedy, and I am sure it will be a hit. The crew and cast are amazing to work with and I am having the time of my life."

Rashmi also shared the news with her fans by sharing an announcement post of the film with a poster on her official Instagram handle. "I'm super excited for the announcement and release of "Chambe Di Booti" in the coming year, with Punjab's heartthrob Nav Bajwa, I think we make a cute pair...It's amazing and super fun to work with him..I am having a great time at the shoot of this project!!! See you soon at the movies!!! @navbajwa_actor @Imagesintelfilms @navbajwafilms. #rashamidesai #rashamians #love #whatelseispossiblenow #rythmicrashami #immagical"

Virender Bhalla is producing the film and co-produced by Inderpal Singh Shergill. It will be released under Image International Film in association with Advance Picture Motions. It is being shot in Scotland and England with picturesque landscapes and will be released in duo languages Hindi and Punjabi both. On the work front, Desai made her Hindi television debut with 'Ravan' in 2006, and in 'Pari Hoon Main', she played a dual part. She received a positive response for her performance as Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap opera 'Uttaran'. Desai has participated in the reality competition programmes 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6', 'Nach Baliye 7', 'Zara Nachke Dikha 2', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' (2012), and had a cameo in the 2012 movie 'Dabangg 2'. (ANI)

