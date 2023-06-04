Left Menu

Kanye West, Ice Cube's reunion after backlash from anti-Semitism controversy

Rappers Kanye West and Ice Cube were spotted laughing and hugging outside the 'It Was a Good Day' emcee's home in Marina Del Rey, California on Friday.

Kanye West and Ice Cube (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Rappers Kanye West and Ice Cube were spotted laughing and hugging outside the 'It Was a Good Day' emcee's home in Marina Del Rey, California. According to Page Six, their meetup comes more than seven months after the 'Donda' rapper made anti-Semitic comments during his infamous October 2022 appearance on the 'Drink Champs' podcast.

Kanye looked to be in high spirits as he left in his car. The 'Jesus Walks' rapper wore a black short-sleeve shirt and black trousers for the reunion. He completed his ensemble with black sock sneakers, which he has been photographed wearing on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Ice sported a black hoodie, jeans, Nike sneakers and his signature LA Dodgers baseball cap.

They have seemingly called a truce after Kanye claimed the 'West Coast' rapper inspired his anti-Semitism. In the since-deleted episode, West claimed that Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. had really influenced him to get on this anti-Semite vibe.

However, the former N.W.A. rapper took to Twitter soon after to dispel those claims. The following December, the 'It Was a Good Day' emcee doubled down, reiterating that he was not to blame for West's remarks, as per Page Six.

"I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bulls-t, I don't know what Ye meant by his statements, you're going to have to ask him. I didn't put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I'm not antisemitic and never have been.", Cube tweeted last October. The following December, the 'F-k Tha Police' emcee doubled down, reiterating that he was not to blame for West's remarks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

