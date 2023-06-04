Left Menu

Nicholas Hoult starrer 'Renfield' sets digital streaming date

Makers of the horror comedy 'Renfied' starring Nicholas Cage and Nicholas Hoult have now announced the digital streaming date of the film.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 10:37 IST
Nicholas Hoult starrer 'Renfield' sets digital streaming date
Renfield (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Makers of the horror comedy 'Renfied' starring Nicholas Cage and Nicholas Hoult have now announced the digital streaming date of the film. The film is all set to stream on Peacock from June 9.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film released in theaters on April 14 follows Renfield (Hoult), the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss: Dracula (Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master's prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship. Helmed by Chris McKay the film also starred Awkwafina and Shohreh Aghdashloo among others.

While Renfield didn't perform in theaters as its studio had hoped at a gross just over $25M, and reviews for the film were mixed, reported Deadline. Ryan Ridley of 'Rick and Morty' fame has penned the script, based on an idea from Robert Kirkman.

Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker's 1897 novel 'Dracula', where he was an asylum patient who believed drinking blood would make him immortal. He eventually pledged himself to Dracula, who gets him to do his bidding by dangling the prospect of immortality in front of him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023