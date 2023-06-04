Mumbai: Woman ends life; boyfriend, his sister arrested

A 23-year-old man has been arrested along with his sister for alleged abetment of suicide after his girlfriend ended her life in BKC area in Mumbai by consuming poison, a police official said on Sunday.

The 19-year-old girl woman ended her life last month as the accused had refused to marry her, he said.

''She died in Sion Hospital after 10 days of treatment. We recovered a note in which the woman said her boyfriend and his sister must be held responsible if something happens to her. We have arrested both for abetment of suicide,'' the official said.

''They two accused used to doubt the deceased's character and often fought with her. Further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)