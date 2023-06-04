Left Menu

First ever Delhi Film Festival to have 15 awards, including life time achievement

The first Delhi international Film Festival, being planned by the Arvind Kejriwal government, is likely to have several awards including one for lifetime achievement in the field of filmmaking, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:58 IST
The first Delhi international Film Festival, being planned by the Arvind Kejriwal government, is likely to have several awards including one for lifetime achievement in the field of filmmaking, officials said. Slated to be held in August, the festival is likely to have five special awards and 10 other awards, to be given in different aspects of filmmaking, a senior Delhi government officer said. The Delhi government in its Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 had announced its plan to host an international film festival. The Tourism department of the government is preparing a blueprint of the event which will soon be discussed with Atishi, the minister in charge of the initiative, the officer said. The film festival will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium in south Delhi.

''Several programmers have been hired by the Tourism department for identifying films from different countries and it is also possible to have a special section on films from countries that are members of G20, a summit meeting of which is being hosted this year by India,'' the officer said. The government may appoint a seven-member jury, including two from abroad, to judge films entries, he said. The Kejriwal government had last year launched 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' to promote the city as a hub of movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up a Rs 30 crore fund to support producers and a plan to host an international film festival every year. The film policy aims to promote artistic, creative, and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a ''vibrant film shooting destination'' with easy funding and location approval and to develop and support infrastructure and local talent.

