Left Menu

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of seasoned actor Sulochana Latkar

"The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:43 IST
PM Modi expresses grief over demise of seasoned actor Sulochana Latkar
Sulochana Latkar(Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of veteran actor Sulochana Latkar who played the role of screen mother to many top stars. "The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also condoled her death. "Saddened by the passing away of veteran actress Sulochana Ji. Her versatile performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She will always be remembered for her contributions to the film industry throughout her decades-long career. My sincere condolences to her family members and followers. Om Shanti," he tweeted. Latkar passed away today (June 4) in Maharashtra; as per reports, her funeral will occur on June 5.

She was not only a well-known name in the Hindi film industry but was also known for her work in Marathi cinema. Sulochana acted in popular films such as 'Kati Patang', 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Gora Aur Kala', 'Sujata', 'Devar', 'Bandini', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', and many more. She was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999 by the Government of India. In 2004, she received Lifetimes Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards. The seasoned actress was also awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023