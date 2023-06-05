When will Euphoria Season 3’s filming start amidst writers' strike?

Euphoria, the sensational television series that has captivated audiences worldwide, is making headlines once again with the announcement of its long-awaited Season 3. Known for its gripping storylines and remarkable performances, the show has become a favorite among fans, who eagerly await the next chapter in the lives of Rue, Jules, and the rest of the talented ensemble cast.

HBO, the production company behind Euphoria, initially had plans to commence filming for Season 3 shortly. However, recent developments indicate that viewers may have to exercise patience as the season's release might be pushed back to 2025 due to an ongoing Writers' Strike. According to reports from Deadline, HBO has no immediate intentions of resuming production for Euphoria Season 3.

Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO Dramas, addressed the issue in a recent interview with Deadline, acknowledging that progress on the script for Euphoria Season 3 has been limited due to the writers' strike. Nevertheless, Orsi confirmed that the show remains in the pipeline and has not been canceled.

She stated, "Euphoria is one of those shows that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol, but at this point, we don't have numerous scripts."

Orsi further added, "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined by when we can pick back up with Sam Levinson, who, at this point, is currently focused on completing post-production work on The Idol."

While the situation currently halts progress, Orsi remains optimistic about resolving in due time. However, she did mention the possibility of reassessing the 2025 schedule if an agreement cannot be reached soon.

The delay in Euphoria Season 3 stems from various factors, including Sam Levinson's commitment to another project, The Idol, and Zendaya's busy schedule. Additionally, the ongoing writers' strike has contributed to the lengthier wait than initially anticipated. Nevertheless, HBO's CEO, Casey Bloys, provided a glimmer of hope by suggesting that the series could extend beyond four seasons and would not conclude after Season 3.

The news has been officially confirmed through the show's Twitter handle, with a post stating, "#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3." Fans can take solace in the fact that, although they may have to wait a bit longer, the creators of Euphoria will have ample time to delve into new themes and explore the direction of the plot in the upcoming season.

The release date for Euphoria Season 3 is yet to be announced. We will closely monitor any updates from the creators and keep you informed. Please stay tuned to Devdiscourse for further updates!

