The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 releasing soon! Get all latest updates

Fans of the beloved Japanese anime series, The Devil is a Part-Timer, can rejoice as a highly-anticipated third season has been officially announced. Set to premiere in July 2023, the news has sparked excitement among viewers, particularly considering the decade-long wait since the release of the previous season.

Originally a light novel series titled "Hataraku Maou-sama!" written by Satoshi Wagahara, the story features captivating illustrations by the artist Oniku, who is also known by the pen name 029. The light novels were published by ASCII Media Works in Japan and gained popularity, prompting a North American release by Yen Press. The success of the series also led to two manga adaptations in the magazines Dengeki Daioh and Dengeki Maoh. In 2013, the first season of the anime adaptation, consisting of 13 episodes, was produced by White Fox and directed by Naoto Hosoda. A second season, produced by 3Hz and directed by Daisuke Tsukushi, aired from July to September 2022.

The Devil is a Part-Timer follows the tale of the Demon Lord Satan, who, after a defeat in battle, finds himself trapped in the human world through a dimensional portal. To conceal his true identity, Satan assumes the guise of a fast-food employee, navigating the challenges of a mundane life without his magical powers. He must work diligently as a part-time employee to survive and make his way up the social ladder. Along the way, Satan encounters Emi Yusa, his former adversary who dethroned him. The series explores how these characters from another dimension adapt to the everyday routines and struggles of humanity.

Excitement surrounds the upcoming third season of The Devil is a Part-Timer, scheduled for release in Japan in July 2023. The original staff and cast from the second season will be returning, ensuring continuity and familiarity for fans. A recently unveiled trailer for Season 3 introduces a new character named Acieth Alla, bearing a striking resemblance to Alas Ramus from Season 2. For those who need to catch up or relive the previous seasons, streaming the series on Crunchyroll is highly recommended.

With its unique storyline and lovable characters, The Devil is a Part-Timer has won the hearts of countless anime enthusiasts. The forthcoming season promises to deliver even more excitement and adventure, with the addition of new characters and unexpected plot twists. Fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 in July 2023.

