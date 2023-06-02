Lookism Chapter 452: The continuation of Park Hyung Suk's journey

Manhwa fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of Lookism Chapter 452, the next installment in the captivating South Korean comic series. Lookism has gained immense popularity for its compelling narrative, and Chapter 452 is expected to continue the thrilling storyline. Scheduled to be released on June 8, 2023, fans can look forward to an exciting continuation of the protagonist Park Hyung Suk's journey.

Lookism revolves around the life of Park Hyung Suk, a high school student who faces bullying and discrimination due to his weight and unattractive appearance. However, everything changes when he undergoes a miraculous transformation, becoming an attractive and popular student. The manhwa explores themes of self-acceptance, identity, and the societal pressures faced by individuals.

With the release of Chapter 450, readers witnessed Hyunseong's determined quest to find Taesu, who may be held captive at the AP 1 facility. The story delves into Hyunseong's past and his journey of self-discovery. Meanwhile, Jangyeol's character development reveals his struggles with abandonment and the importance of friendship.

The stakes continue to rise as Lee Zin aims to rescue his boss, Yohan, from Ilhae's confinement. Vasko joins the fray, seeking to retrieve Janghyun from the clutches of the dark company. Additionally, Hobin seeks revenge on Taejin and ultimately agrees to join forces with the Alliance.

Excitement builds as Jewan arrives, claiming to possess a map of AP 1 on his back. Hangyeol, the executive members of AP 1, and various other characters are mobilized for the impending conflicts. Anticipated battles include Vasko against Janghyuu, Taejin against Honbin, and Taesung against Hyunseok. Jinyoung's encounter with a mysterious figure promises further intrigue, and readers may witness Shin Sera engaging in her own fight.

Lookism Chapter 452 will release on Thursday, June 8, 2023. International fans can enjoy Lookism in English through the official Webtoon platform, where English translations are made available on the same day as the official release. However, it is important for fans to be aware of the official release time in their respective regions to avoid missing out on the latest chapter. The release times vary depending on the time zones.

Eastern Standard Time at 11:00 AM,

Central Standard Time at 9:00 AM,

Pacific Standard Time at 7:00 AM,

India Standard Time at 8:30 PM,

Singapore Standard Time at 11:00 PM

Philippine Standard Time at 11:00 PM,

Japan Standard Time at 12:00 AM,

Australian Eastern Standard Time at 2:00 PM.

As Lookism Chapter 452 approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the enthralling storylines, character developments, and intense battles. The manhwa's global popularity is a testament to its compelling narrative and relatable themes, resonating with readers around the world. With each new chapter, Lookism continues to captivate its audience, ensuring its place among the highly celebrated South Korean manhwas in the global comic community.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81 to return with thrilling twists