Left Menu

UK's Princess Eugenie has had second baby son - Buckingham Palace

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the 13th in line to the British throne, was born on May 30 and weighed 7lbs 1oz, a palace statement said. Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared pictures of the newborn on Instagram, one of which showed the baby lying in a crib, his head covered in a blue and white hat.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:43 IST
UK's Princess Eugenie has had second baby son - Buckingham Palace

Britain's Princess Eugenie, a niece of King Charles and daughter of his disgraced brother Prince Andrew, has given birth to her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the 13th in line to the British throne, was born on May 30 and weighed 7lbs 1oz, a palace statement said.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared pictures of the newborn on Instagram, one of which showed the baby lying in a crib, his head covered in a blue and white hat. The boy was named after his great-great-great-grandfather George, his grandfather George and Eugenie's grandfather Ronald, she said in the post.

"Augie is loving being a big brother already," Eugenie wrote on the post which had another picture of the baby's brother, August Brooksbank, placing a hand on the baby's head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023