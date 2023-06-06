"Plastics being introduced into world....managed more scientifically, efficiently," says Diya Mirza

Dia Mirza, an actor, and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, addressed the issue of plastic use and also shared how people can avoid single-use plastics in their daily lives. "I don't think banning plastic is going to be the solution. What we need to do is engage with industries, with various stakeholders who are generating and producing the single-use packages for our daily use things. The efforts would be to follow the guidelines for the people. All of us will have to follow the guidelines and be banned," said Diya.

She further added, "The quantum of the plastic waste and the plastic that is being introduced into the world has to be managed more scientifically and more efficiently. The plastic needs to be recycled so that it can be used again and again and plastic is reduced. There is a need for three prompt approaches so efforts need to be made. Civil society organizations, governments, stakeholders and individuals need to follow the guidelines. Second is to practice a lifestyle to reduce the use of plastic, third approach is to depend on 'The World Plastic Assembly' to save the world from the pollution of plastic waste." Cluster Head of GiZ, India, Mohamed El-Khawad emphasized that climate change is a significant concern in the Himalayan region addressing a gathering on world environment day here in Shimla.

According to him, climate change has an adverse impact on farming and the community. Giving more information, he added that the German agency would be working with the Niti Aayog and also for economic cooperation in the rural economy and several projects in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu awarded the people of state working in the preservation of the environment in the region.

He said that the state government is taking the initiative to reduce carbon emissions and increase the income of those involved in the transportation sector. Adding further, the CM of Himachal Pradesh also emphasized that in one year period, Himachal will take the initiative to lead forward the implementation of the complete ban on single-use plastic in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)