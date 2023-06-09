Google Doodle celebrates Willi Ninja, a dance phenomenon who inspired generations

In a special tribute, today's captivating video Doodle honors the indelible mark left by Willi Ninja, a visionary dancer and choreographer widely regarded as the "Godfather of Voguing."

With his groundbreaking performances, Willi blazed a trail for acceptance and representation of Black LGBTQ+ individuals during the vibrant era of the 1980s and '90s. His enduring legacy lives on through the thriving community he founded, known as "The Iconic House of Ninja."

Collaborating on this remarkable Doodle video, Rob Gilliam contributed his exceptional illustrations, while Xander Opiyo expertly edited the piece, complemented by the original music by Vivacious.

Enthusiastically joining the celebration of Willi Ninja's extraordinary journey, current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka, also known as KiT Ninja) showcase their remarkable skills in an awe-inspiring dance performance. Coincidentally, on this day in 1990, the influential documentary "Paris is Burning," featuring Willi Ninja and the Iconic House of Ninja, made its debut at the renowned NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.

Born in 1961 and raised in Flushing, Queens, Willi Ninja was fortunate to have a loving and supportive mother who embraced his true identity. Encouraging his passion for dance, she took him to ballet performances at the Apollo Theater, nurturing his artistic spirit.

Also Read: Google Doodle recognizes Yukie Chiri's 120th birthday and importance of Ainu cultural preservation

Despite the financial constraints that prevented Willi Ninja from receiving formal dance training, his determination propelled him to teach himself the captivating moves that would eventually catapult him to stardom.

Voguing, the captivating dance style blending fashion poses with intricate mime and martial arts-inspired movements, became Willi's ultimate mastery. Originating from the vibrant Harlem ballroom scene, a haven founded by Black and Latino LGBTQ+ individuals seeking self-expression and unity, voguing represented an artistic revolution.

Central to this movement were the "houses," supportive groups offering a sense of extended family and protection for those who experienced rejection from their biological relatives. In 1982, Willi co-founded his own empowering community, the House of Ninja, which continued to offer unwavering support and guidance to its members even as his own fame grew.

Inspired by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs and martial arts, Willi introduced innovative dance techniques that redefined voguing's standards. His unmistakable talent propelled him to the pinnacle of success in the 1990s, as he graced the silver screen in films, music videos, and prestigious runway shows around the globe. His mesmerizing moves inspired a myriad of celebrities, including the likes of Madonna and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

The seminal 1990 documentary, "Paris is Burning," played a pivotal role in showcasing Willi Ninja's distinctive dance style to a wider audience. The film's resounding success further elevated his work, allowing his artistic vision to resonate with countless admirers.

Beyond his extraordinary contributions to the world of dance, Willi Ninja was a powerful advocate for his community. Early on, he recognized the urgency of raising awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention within the drag ball culture, playing a significant role in dismantling the stigma surrounding the disease.

Today, we express our heartfelt gratitude to Willi Ninja for his invaluable contributions to the world of dance and for the immeasurable visibility he brought to Black and Latino LGBTQ+ identities worldwide. As the House of Ninja continues to dance in his honor, Willi's spirit lives on, forever inspiring generations to embrace their true selves and embrace the power of unity.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Croatia Statehood Day