"Lived my dream of becoming singer": Aashim Gulati excited about his role in 'Jee Karda'

Actor Aashim Gulati, who will be seen in the web show 'Jee Karda', is very excited about portraying a singer-rapper on-screen. He said, "Music se mera ek rishta hai. I genuinely believe, if I weren't an actor, I'd be a singer. So that is inherent, and I feel like music is close to God. I love being on stage and even if I am not a singer, just for the pure joy of being on the stage and performing and then having the feel of the people's energy and it's just electric. I love that. So for me, I've lived my dream of becoming a singer through Arjun Gill. And for me, it was a delight to play. I loved every minute of it."

While sharing what he thinks about the music of the series, Aashim added, "The music of this series is the soul of it and has the compromise of some good songs which will connect with the audiences. As my character in the series is about a singer-rapper, the series will offer some amazing songs which go well with the narration" Along with Aashim, 'Jee Karda' features Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as the buddies, along with Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar in pivotal roles.

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Jee Karda' is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and Abbas Dalal. 'Jee Karda', will premiere on June 15 on Prime Video. (ANI)

