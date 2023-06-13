Left Menu

"Lived my dream of becoming singer": Aashim Gulati excited about his role in 'Jee Karda'

Actor Aashim Gulati, who will be seen playing the role of Arjun Gill in the web show 'Jee Karda', expressed his excitement about playing a different character and portraying a singer-rapper on-screen.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:49 IST
"Lived my dream of becoming singer": Aashim Gulati excited about his role in 'Jee Karda'
Aashim Gulati (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aashim Gulati, who will be seen in the web show 'Jee Karda', is very excited about portraying a singer-rapper on-screen. He said, "Music se mera ek rishta hai. I genuinely believe, if I weren't an actor, I'd be a singer. So that is inherent, and I feel like music is close to God. I love being on stage and even if I am not a singer, just for the pure joy of being on the stage and performing and then having the feel of the people's energy and it's just electric. I love that. So for me, I've lived my dream of becoming a singer through Arjun Gill. And for me, it was a delight to play. I loved every minute of it."

While sharing what he thinks about the music of the series, Aashim added, "The music of this series is the soul of it and has the compromise of some good songs which will connect with the audiences. As my character in the series is about a singer-rapper, the series will offer some amazing songs which go well with the narration" Along with Aashim, 'Jee Karda' features Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as the buddies, along with Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar in pivotal roles.

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Jee Karda' is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and Abbas Dalal. 'Jee Karda', will premiere on June 15 on Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023