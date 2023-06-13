Left Menu

Make arrangements for Ratha Jatra in Puri keeping in mind hot weather: Odisha CM to officials

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:42 IST
Make arrangements for Ratha Jatra in Puri keeping in mind hot weather: Odisha CM to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to make arrangements for devotees during Ratha Jatra keeping in mind the prevailing hot weather in Puri.

Attending a meeting of the Ratha Jatra Coordination Committee through the virtual mode, he said it must be ensured that devotees return from the festival with a feel-good experience.

''We must give special attention to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad, and ensure that they return with feel-good factor,'' Patnaik told the meeting.

Maintaining that Lord Jagannath is the biggest identity of Odisha, he said rituals at proper time should be ensured so that the festival, which will be starting on June 20, passes off smoothly.

He appealed to everyone, including the servitors of the 12th-century shrine, to extend support so that the festival is held smoothly.

Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Das said preparations were underway, and the administration was optimistic that the festival will be held in a hassle-free manner.

''Our focus is on the early completion of rituals, and a decision has been taken to inaugurate Parikrama Marg by June 15,'' he said.

Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, Law Minister Jagannath Sarka, Energy Minister PK Deb, Chief Secretary PK Jena and DGP Sunil Bansal were among those who attended the meeting.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Monday passed a budget of Rs 271.7 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023