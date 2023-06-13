Biden hosts Jennifer Hudson, Wu-Tang's Method Man at Juneteenth concert

Left Menu

Biden will address guests at the South Lawn event, which the White House has described as a "celebration of community, culture and music." Other performers include dance group Step Afrika!, singer Ledisi and a Broadway choir. Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, also known as Emancipation Day, was declared a federal holiday in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:17 IST
President Joe Biden is hosting the White House's first big Juneteenth celebration on Tuesday evening, a concert featuring performances by Oscar-winning singer Jennifer Hudson, hip-hop duo Wu-Tang's Method Man and marching bands from Tennessee and Maryland. Biden will address guests at the South Lawn event, which the White House has described as a "celebration of community, culture and music." Other performers include dance group Step Afrika!, singer Ledisi and a Broadway choir.

Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, also known as Emancipation Day, was declared a federal holiday in 2021. It commemorates the day in 1865, after the Confederate states surrendered to end the Civil War, when a Union general arrived in Texas to inform a group of enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. It has been a holiday in Texas since 1980. U.S. presidents dating back to George W. Bush have marked Juneteenth from the White House, often with a somber statement.

