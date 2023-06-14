Miam Patisserie Unleashes a Sugar Rush with their Digital Collectibles Launching in OneRare Foodverse

Miam, a French cloud patisserie, has captured India's heart with their delectable cakes, viennoiseries, and delicate pastries. Now, the brand is set to take the Web 3.0 world by storm with the launch of their Digital Collectibles in OneRare Foodverse. Through a close collaboration with OneRare, Miam is bringing their culinary artistry and iconic recipes to foodies across the globe in the form of NFTs, to be minted exclusively in OneRare Kitchen. Miam was started in 2015 from home after Chef Bani identified a noticeable gap in a heavily saturated market. She saw that French pastry was not popular and she wanted to change that. Her aim was to popularise a neoclassical style of presentation but at the same time she wanted to keep the spirit of classic, year old recipes alive. She wanted to experiment on people's palates and she found herself feeling incredibly lucky when she saw that all of Delhi embraced her and her brainchild, Miam. The brand is ready for its historic launch on the blockchain by becoming the first-ever patisserie to enter the Foodverse.

Miam's dishes are a work of art, created with care, technique & precision. Each of the brand's offerings is crafted with finest ingredients, presented in a way that is both sophisticated and playful. The Miam x OneRare Collection will feature three of the brand's best-sellers, meticulously made into NFTs, drawing inspiration from the brand's soft hues and stunning presentation.

Miam will be releasing 3 decadent dessert NFTs - Strawberry Tart, Alphonso Mango Tart, Belgian Dark Chocolate.

Miam Patisserie's partner Akshay Handa quotes, Talking to Miam about this collaboration, the brand believes that entering the Foodverse will definitely help them to discover new and different audiences and to digitalise aspects of their patisserie which are harder to do otherwise. With this collaboration Miam is ready to exploring a completely new market & community of global foodies.

He further adds, "I am super excited about this new digital journey that we are stepping into. It is a new way of showcasing what we are into the digital world. I am really looking forward to this!" The future of food is digital as more & more Food and Beverage brands are entering the exciting world of Blockchain & Digital Collectibles. So grab your aprons, Chefs! Indulgence awaits you in the Foodverse.

