Left Menu

Wedding photo shows Upasana Kamineni resting head on Ram Charan's head

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are the most adored couple of Tollywood. They both exchanged vows on June 14, 2012. The loving couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their child and is about to embark on one of life's most precious stages. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2023, and have since been showered with love and congratulations from their loved ones.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:48 IST
Wedding photo shows Upasana Kamineni resting head on Ram Charan's head
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adorable Tollywood couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who exchanged vows on this day in the year 2012 is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their child. Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni posted a lovely message for the couple on her Instagram account. She shared a picture from the wedding in which Upasana was seen resting her head on Ram's shoulder.

Upasana captioned her post, "Both of you spent a decade learning, laughing, loving (sometimes fighting).... getting in 'sync', and growing together. The last year has been about you two planning the next decades with a precious addition. Wishing that your Journey just gets more fabulous. Happy Anniversary my dears." On December 12, last year Ram Charan and his wife announced they are expecting their first child.

Many of their fans also congratulated the couple on their 11th marriage anniversary. One user wrote, "Happy Wedding Anniversary To The Most Adorable Sweet Cutest Couple #RcUpsi"

Another fan said "#MrCMrsC11thAnniversary..Happy wedding anniversary day @alwaysramcharan" Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his next project titled 'Game Changer'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023