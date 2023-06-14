Second Bihar Museum Biennale to open on August 7

The second edition of Bihar Museum Biennale, starting here from August 7, aims to sensitise people about the importance and significance of museum culture in India.

Organised by the Bihar government's Department of Arts, Culture and Youth affairs, the Biennale will host museums from Thailand, Austria, Nepal and Costa Rica, among other nations.

It will feature exhibitions, virtual tours, art shows, and immersive experiences based on the theme of 'Connecting People, Connecting Cultures, Interrogating Museums'.

Bihar Museum has also announced two exhibitions, starting on June 21 and 22, as curtain raiser to the Biennale.

Titled ''Brasilia 60+ and the Construction of Modern Brazil'', the month-long photo exhibition, curated by noted art critic Alka Pande, will pay tribute to the notable achievements of Brasilia -- the capital city of Brazil -- as it celebrates 200 years of independence. Through the lens of visual artist Leonardo Finotti, the exhibition will showcase the artistic documentation of Brasilia, capturing its character, essence, and architectural intricacies through a collection of photographs that depict symbolic palaces such as the Parliament, the President's residence, the President's office, the Ministries, and a significant number of apartment buildings. Another month-long exhibition, ''Nature Strikes Back'' by French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, will explore the darker side of nature and its delicate relationship with human existence.

Through a collection of 41 black and white photographs, Lenain combines elements from both Western and Eastern traditions while blending landscapes and vertical compositions. ''Lenain's photography transports us to a space where the lines between the Occident and the Oriental blur. His images capture not only the fury and wrath of nature but also its inherent beauty,'' Pande, the curatorial advisor of the exhibition, said. The museum will also open a contemporary visual art exhibition, ''The G20 Art Project: Together We Art'', on the inaugural day to celebrate the imagination, creative expression and diverse visual practices of G20 members and guest countries, along with 20 notable artists representing India.

The two-month long multidisciplinary exhibition will be based on India's G20 Presidency theme of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' or ''One Earth, One Family, One Future''.

